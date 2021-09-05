Heavy gunfire reported near Guinea’s presidential palace

AP National News

By BOUBACAR DIALLO

Associated Press

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Witnesses say heavy gunfire has erupted near the presidential palace in Guinea’s capital and went on for hours. It was not immediately known whether President Alpha Conde was home at the time the shooting began. The Defense Ministry later put out a statement saying that the presidential guard and other security forces had “contained the threat and repelled the group of assailants.” But the statement couldn’t be independently corroborated and there was no immediate comment from Conde. The gunfire prompted security concerns in the West African country with a long history of coup attempts. He has faced mounting criticism ever since he sought a third term in office last year. He has said the two-term limit didn’t apply to him.