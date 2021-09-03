Woman’s conviction upheld in Oklahoma officer’s slaying

AP National News

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the second-degree murder conviction and 25-year prison sentence of a woman in connection with the fatal shooting of a police officer in 2017. The court on Thursday rejected the appeal of 27-year-old Brooklyn Williams. She was driving a car carrying Byron James Shepard when Tecumseh police Officer Justin Terney stopped her. Authorities say Shepard gave the officer a false name, then ran when Terney learned of an arrest warrant against him and the two shot each other. Terney died the next day while Shepard survived. Williams’ attorney did not immediately return a phone call Friday seeking comment.