New this week: ‘Kate,’ ‘Come From Away’ and MTV’s VMAs

This week’s new entertainment releases include Mary Elizabeth Winstead starring in the brutal assassin thriller “Kate” on Netflix and a filmed version of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical “Come From Away.” Justin Bieber will hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the first time in six years on Sunday and the TV series “Lucifer” is finally coming to an end: Netflix, which rescued the show after it was canceled by Fox, says the six-season journey of Lucifer Morningstar, who traded his digs in hell for Los Angeles, will wrap with 10 episodes out Friday.