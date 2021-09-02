The Latest: Albania says more Afghans arrive for hosting

AP National News

By The Associated Press

The Albanian government says another group of 37 Afghans evacuated from Kabul has arrived in the country. A statement from the Foreign Ministry said the group arrived early at dawn on Thursday from Kiev, Ukraine. They were taken to university campus accommodation in the capital, Tirana, where they will stay before moving to hotels. Albania has accommodated most of the 644 Afghans it is temporarily hosting in hotels. The government has said it may house up to 4,000 Afghans temporarily, before they travel on to countries for longer-term settlement.