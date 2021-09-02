Data shows Florida’s latest COVID surge the deadliest yet

AP National News

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Florida is reporting its deadliest peak since the pandemic began, surpassing previous coronavirus surges in the state. Data provided to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that at least eight days in August have produced more daily deaths than at the last peak in August 2020. The typical lag times in the reporting of deaths means the true toll of the pandemic can take weeks to come to light. The figures show the seven-day average in daily deaths reached 244 last month, as compared with their highest previous rate of 227 in August 2020. The numbers for mid to late August of this year could still rise as the Florida Department of Health reports more data to the federal government.