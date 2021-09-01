Mexico president highlights corruption fight in address

AP National News

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has delivered his third state of the nation address, highlighting highlighted his campaign against government corruption and downplaying the work that remains to be done in the areas of security and reducing poverty. Nearly midway through his six-year term, López Obrador remains popular despite stubbornly high levels of violence and rising inflation in an economy emerging from recession. The 67-year-old leader said Wednesday that “the money that was stolen before now gets to those on the bottom.” Government support for the poor has increased, but López Obrador didn’t mention that Mexico’s poverty rate has also increased during his presidency.