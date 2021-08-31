Asian stocks follow Wall St higher amid virus uncertainty

AP National News

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have gained as investors weighed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant. Wall Street ended August with a gain for the seventh straight month. Shanghai and Hong Kong retreated while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 declined 0.1% from the previous day’s record but ended August with a 2.9% gain. Investor optimism about stronger U.S. corporate profits and that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low is being tested by data showing the delta variant is weighing on economic activity.