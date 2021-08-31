Global shares mostly higher despite continuing virus worries

AP National News

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly higher despite continuing concerns about rising COVID-19 infections in Asia and parts of the U.S. and Europe. Benchmarks are rising in Germany and France in early trading while slipping in Britain. Shares finished higher in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China. Global investors have their eyes on several key U.S. economic reports this week, including consumer confidence on Tuesday and the closely watched monthly employment survey from the Labor Department on Friday. Energy prices were down as the the full impact of Hurricane Ida is still being assessed.