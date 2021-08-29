As troops return, UK under pressure over Afghans left behind

AP National News

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the “colossal” effort to airlift civilians from Kabul as U.K. troops and diplomats flew home after the two-week mission. Johnson praised in a video message Sunday the “colossal exertions” of British troops engaged in “a mission unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes.” But his government is facing criticism for leaving behind vulnerable Afghans whom the U.K. had promised to protect. Retired Gen. Richard Dannatt said the government was “asleep on watch” and should have acted more quickly to help Afghans who had worked with British forces.