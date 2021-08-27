Video shows police use stun gun on NBA’s Jaxson Hayes

AP National News

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Body camera video shows a Los Angeles police officer briefly pressing a knee to the neck of New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes as he struggled with them last month. Police video released Friday shows Hayes gasping “I can’t breathe” seconds before another officer uses a Taser on him. Hayes was not seriously injured. Officers had been sent to Hayes’ home on July 28 around 3 a.m. after his girlfriend’s cousin called 911 to report possible domestic violence. Hayes shoved one officer into a wall before a stun gun was used on him. Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to file charges. Hayes’ agent did not respond to a request for comment Friday.