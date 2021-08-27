South Africa gets more vaccines from US amid ongoing surge

AP National News

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa will this weekend receive 2.2 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses donated by the United States to add to the 5.6 million doses it received from the U.S. in July. The new doses come as South Africa continues to battle a resurgence of COVID-19 infections and is racing to vaccinate 67% of its 60 million people by February next year. South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said during a weekly COVID-19 briefing that the doses from the U.S. are expected to be delivered on Saturday. South Africa has fully vaccinated more than 5.4 million people with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.