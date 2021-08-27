Former Boulder Sheriff’s deputies found guilty of manslaughter in detox van death

AP National News

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jurors have convicted two former Colorado sheriff’s deputies accused of causing the death of an intoxicated man by placing him on his stomach and squeezing him into a van to take him to a detox center.

Former Boulder County sheriff’s deputies James O’Brien and Adam Lunn were found guilty of manslaughter in the death of 23-year-old Demetrius Shankling in 2018.

According to an arrest affidavit, they put the 6-foot tall man with his hands behind his back in a compartment that was less than 5 feet long.

Their lawyer says the former deputies weren’t familiar with the van. According to 9News, their lawyer claimed Shankling died of alcohol poisoning, not because of how he was positioned in the fan.

An arrest affidavit obtained by 9News showed Shankling was uncooperative and passively resisted the deputies. Around the time of his death, he had a blood alcohol content level of .352 and had amphetamines in his system.

A pathology report found Shankling’s manner of death was a homicide caused by positional asphyixiation with the combined toxic effects of ethanol and amphetamine.

The jury had started deliberating Friday.

Lunn and O’Brien each face up to six years in prison. Sentencing is set for November 4, 2021.

