Evacuations resume after Kabul bombings as toll now over 100

AP National News

By SAYED ZIARMAL HASHEMI, TAMEEM AKHGAR, KATHY GANNON and CARA ANNA

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Evacuation flights from Afghanistan have resumed with new urgency a day after two suicide bombings targeted the thousands of desperate people fleeing the Taliban takeover and killed more than 100. The U.S. says further attempted attacks are expected ahead of the Tuesday deadline for foreign troops to leave, ending America’s longest war. As the call to prayer echoes through Kabul with the whine of departing planes, the anxious crowd outside the airport is as large as ever. But more countries are now ending their evacuations.