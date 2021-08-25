Poland halts Afghan airlift over safety as US deadline looms

AP National News

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland says it halted its airlift evacuations from Kabul’s international airport over safety concerns. The announcement Wednesday comes as Western nations prepare to end operations helping those fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan ahead of America’s looming withdrawal. The decision comes as U.S. President Joe Biden declared the day before that he is sticking to his Aug. 31 deadline for completing the risky airlift from Kabul. The Taliban have wrested back control of the country nearly 20 years after being ousted in a U.S.-led invasion following the 9/11 attacks. They have insisted the airlift must end on Aug. 31. A Polish deputy foreign minister said that a group taken from Kabul and now in Uzbekistan was the last evacuated by Poland.