Nirvana sued by man who was nude baby on ‘Nevermind’ cover

AP National News

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 30-year-old man who appeared nude at 4 months old in 1991 on the cover of Nirvana’s “Nevermind” album is suing the band and others, alleging the image is child pornography. The suit, filed by Spencer Elden on Tuesday in federal court in California, says that he has suffered “lifelong damages” from the album cover, which shows him naked underwater swimming for a dollar bill. He is seeking at least $150,000 apiece from more than a dozen defendants, including the Kurt Cobain estate and the band’s surviving members. Emails sent seeking comments from the defendants were not immediately returned.