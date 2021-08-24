Earlier diabetes tests recommended for overweight US adults

AP National News

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

Updated diabetes guidance says overweight and obese Americans should start getting screened earlier, at age 35 instead of 40. The advice Tuesday from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force stems from rising rates of obesity and Type 2 diabetes, and research showing health benefits of prevention methods and early treatment. About 75% of U.S. adults have excess weight that increases their chances for developing diabetes. Among adults aged 18 and older, 14% already have diagnosed diabetes, and 33% have prediabetes. The Journal of the American Medical Association published the guidance online.