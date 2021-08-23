With Democrats back, Texas GOP pushes ahead with voting bill

AP National News

By ACACIA CORONADO

Report for America/Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans are bringing back their voting bill with no changes as some Democrats returned to the Capitol for the first time since ending their holdout. It was clear during a House hearing Monday that the bill is on track to become law after Democrats’ 38-day walkout. Dozens of people showed up to testify before lawmakers to seize their last chance for public input on the the bill that will tighten voting rules in ways the GOP says will ensure election integrity and that Democrats say amounts to voter suppression for disabled people and minorities. But even Texas residents and activists acknowledged the end of a losing battle is likely drawing near.