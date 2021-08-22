Japanese FM discusses de-escalation with Iranian officials

AP National News

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media are reporting that Iran’s president has met with Japan’s foreign minister in Tehran and the two discussed the de-escalation of tensions in the region. A report Sunday said Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi discussed bilateral, regional and international issues with Ebrahim Raisi. The two-day visit is the first by a Japanese official since Raisi became Iran’s new president and the first since the Japanese prime minister visited Iran in 2019. The report said Motegi will meet with other Iranian officials, including Raisi’s nominated foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian. Motegi will also meet with other high-ranking officials during his two-day visit.