Justice Dept. seeks high court input on ‘Remain in Mexico’

AP National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay the implementation of a judge’s order reinstating a Trump administration policy forcing thousands to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk last week ordered that the program, informally known as “Remain in Mexico,” be reinstated Saturday. The Biden administration appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Appeal in New Orleans and asked for a delay in re-implementing the program, pending appeal. But that was denied. The policy required migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. to turn back to Mexico.