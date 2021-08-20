Claims against Elder: Will they harm him in Calif. recall?

AP National News

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD and KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A day after facing allegations that he emotionally mistreated a former fiancee, Republican Larry Elder scheduled two weekend rallies and showed no outward signs of altering the course of his campaign in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The longtime talk radio host who could be the state’s first Black governor will be gathering with supporters in Newport Beach on Saturday and Clovis, in the Central Valley, on Sunday. On Thursday, one-time fiancee Alexandra Datig claimed Elder displayed a gun to her during a heated 2015 domestic argument, which Elder denies. Elder is among 46 candidates on the Sept. 14 ballot.