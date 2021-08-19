GOP Sen. Wicker of Mississippi tests positive for COVID-19

AP National News

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. His communications director, Phillip Waller, says Wicker tested positive Thursday morning. Wicker sought a test because of mild symptoms. Waller says the 70-year-old is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health and is being treated by his physician based in Tupelo. Waller says everyone recently in close contact with Wicker has been notified. Wicker has been in the U.S. Senate since 2007. He was elected to the U.S. House in 1994 after having served in the state Senate.