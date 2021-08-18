Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

AP National News

By MARK THIESSEN and BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A federal judge in Anchorage has thrown out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason found the federal review for ConocoPhillips’ Willow Project was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has said the project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska could produce up to 160,000 barrels of oil daily, with about 590 million barrels over 30 years. A spokesperson for the Department of the Interior said the agency had no comment on Gleason’s decision.