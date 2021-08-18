Journalist Joe Galloway, chronicler of Vietnam War, dies

AP National News

By MICHAEL BIESECKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — American foreign correspondent Joseph L. Galloway, best known for his book recounting a pivotal battle in the Vietnam War, has died. He was 79. A Texas native, Galloway spent 22 years as a war correspondent and bureau chief for United Press International, including serving four tours in Vietnam. He went on to cover several other conflicts, including the Persian Gulf War in 1991. Galloway co-authored “We Were Soldiers Once … And Young,” which recounted his experience during a bloody 1965 battle with the North Vietnamese. Galloway was later decorated by the U.S. Army with a Bronze Star Medal for rescuing wounded soldiers under fire.