Prototype military transport plane crashes outside Moscow

AP National News

MOSCOW (AP) — A prototype military transport plane has crashed while performing a test flight outside Moscow, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation says. The new light military transport plane, Il-112V, crashed in a forested area as it was coming in for a landing at the Kubinka airfield about 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Moscow, spokespeople of the corporation told the Tass news agency. Two test pilots and a flight engineer were aboard the plane, and their fate is still unclear, the corporation said. A rescue operation is underway. The Baza online news outlet posted a video on its channel in the messaging app Telegram of an airplane crashing into the woods after one of its engines caught fire.