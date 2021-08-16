Taliban take over Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next

AP National News

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. is set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days as Afghan forces trained and equipped by the U.S. and its allies melted away. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday and the Taliban rolled into the capital, Kabul. The U.S. and its allies still hold Kabul International Airport, where they are scrambling to evacuate civilians and diplomats on military aircraft. Many are worried for what comes next for Afghanistan.