Nigerian police say 19 abducted from school in northwest

AP National News

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Nigeria say gunmen have abducted 15 students and four staffers from a school in the country’s northwest. Zamfara state police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said Monday that a police officer and two security guards were killed in the attack on the College of Agriculture and Animal Science. The attack happened late Sunday, about a month after the school’s provost was abducted and then released a few days later. Zamfara is one of Nigeria’s states attacked most by armed groups who often kidnap schoolchildren and travelers for ransom. In February this year, the bandits abducted 317 female students in an attack on another boarding school in Zamfara.