Michigan sheriff refuses to name suspect in deputy’s slaying

AP National News

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy in southwestern Michigan had been involved in a car chase with another law enforcement agency earlier that day. Speaking at a news conference Monday, Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller declined to name the suspect who pointed a gun at deputies at a gas station in Galesburg Saturday night then drove off. The deputies chased the suspect who shot and critically wounded Deputy Ryan Proxmire during that pursuit. The suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire with other deputies. Proxmire died in a hospital Sunday. Galesburg is about 130 miles west of Detroit.