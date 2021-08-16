California drought takes toll on world’s top almond producer

AP National News

By TERENCE CHEA

Associated Press

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (AP) — A deepening drought threatens California’s $6 billion almond industry, which produces about 80% of the world’s almonds. As water becomes scarce and expensive, some growers have stopped irrigating their orchards and plan to tear them out years earlier than planned. After decades of expansion in California’s agricultural Central Valley, almond production is expected to decline, which could lead to higher prices for consumers that have embraced the popular nut. As the drought drains reservoirs and forces restrictions on water use, critics say the thirsty crop isn’t sustainable at current levels in California, which is becoming hotter and drier because of climate change.