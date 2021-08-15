One more body recovered after helicopter crash in Russia

AP National News

MOSCOW (AP) — Emergency officials say rescuers have recovered one more body following a helicopter crash in Russia’s far eastern region of Kamchatka. A total of four bodies, out of eight people missing, have been recovered after a helicopter carrying tourists plunged into a deep volcanic crater lake in Kamchatka. The Mi-8 helicopter with 16 people on board crashed into Kurile Lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday. Eight people managed to escape the sinking aircraft and were rescued by rangers of the Kronotsky natural reserve. Kamchatka’s branch of the Russian Emergency Ministry said that the search operation was suspended after the fourth body was recovered on Sunday because of weather conditions.