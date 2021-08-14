Firefighting plane from Russia crashes in southern Turkey

AP National News

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says a firefighting plane has crashed in a mountainous area in southern Turkey. The Russian Defense Ministry said the plane was an amphibious Beriev BE-200 that crashed while trying to land in Adana province. It said the plane was carrying five Russian army personnel and three Turkish officers. Search and rescue teams were dispatched to the area. The cause of the crash had not yet been identified. Wildfires in Turkey’s Mediterranean region began in late July and have incinerated thousands of acres of forests, mostly in the seaside provinces of Mugla and Antalya.