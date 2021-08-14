Europe heat wave brings concern for older adults, homeless

AP National News

By JENNIFER O’MAHONY

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain expects to record its hottest day of the year as a heat wave settled over Southern Europe. Italian authorities expanded the number of cities on red alert for health risks to 16 on Saturday. Temperatures in the mid-40s Celsius (113-114.8 F) were forecast for the Sicilian cities of Palermo and Catania, and as high as 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 F) for Rome, Florence and Bologna. In the southern Spanish province of Granada, where the mercury hit 40 degrees Celsius(104 F) by midday, few people ventured outside. Those who did sought shade and stopped to take photos of public thermometers displaying the rocketing temperature. A Spanish climate scientist says such extreme heat isn’t normal.