Celebrations as Zambian opposition candidate leads in count

AP National News

By FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Supporters of Zambian opposition candidate Hakainde Hichilema have begun celebrating Saturday as early election results show him leading in the tightly-fought, tense presidential race. Ignoring calls by the Electoral Commission for people to wait peacefully for the final official results, young opposition supporters drove through the streets of the capital, Lusaka, playing music and singing. They gathered at the headquarters of Hichilema’s United Party for National Development. Results from 31 of the country’s 156 constituencies has Hichilema in the lead with 449,699 votes to President Edgar Lungu’s 266,202. The commission said it will update the results as votes from the constituencies are tabulated and expects to announce the final results by Monday.