Man, 29, rides bus to high school, charged with trespassing

AP National News

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a 29-year-old Tennessee man who rode on a school bus and walked into a high school with students has been charged with trespassing. News outlets cited an arrest report from the Grainger County Sheriff’s Department in reporting that a deputy was called to Grainger County High School on Tuesday and spoke to Juan Purkey, who told him he had ridden a school bus to the facility. Grainger County School District Superintendent James Atkins said in a statement that Purkey had been standing on the side of the road with papers and a binder when a substitute bus driver saw him and thought he was a student.