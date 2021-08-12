Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for another album

AP National News

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for another album more than a dozen years after their collaboration “Raising Sand” became a critical and commercial hit, earning six Grammy Awards. The 12-track “Raise the Roof” will be out Nov. 19 from Rounder Records and is a collection of covers like it’s predecessor. It was completed in Nashville just weeks before the 2020 lockdown and is once again produced by T-Bone Burnett. The new album has Plant and Krauss singing songs by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Betty Harris and the band Calexico, among others.