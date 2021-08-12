Japan mayor apologizes for biting athlete’s gold medal

AP National News

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese mayor has apologized for biting the Olympic gold medal of a softball player who had paid a courtesy visit after Japan beat the United States in the final. Nagoya mayor Takashi Kawamura had praised pitcher Miu Goto during the Aug. 4 visit, but his eyes were glued to her medal. He asked her to put it around his neck. Kawamura then pulled down his face mask and bit into it. He says, “I’m really sorry that I hurt the treasure of the gold medalist.” The mayor said the medal was undamaged, though he offered to pay for the cost of a new one. Goto, however, has reportedly accepted the International Olympic Committee’s offer of a replacement.