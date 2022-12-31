Banks seek to quash women’s lawsuits in Jeffrey Epstein case

NEW YORK (AP) — Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase are asking a federal court to throw out lawsuits that claim they helped Jeffrey Epstein abuse young women and maintain his sex-trafficking ring. The banks argue they provided routine services to Epstein, and the lawsuits fail to show that they were part of Epstein’s criminal sex trafficking ring. The banks filed their motions to dismiss the lawsuits in federal district court in New York late Friday. The lawsuits, filed by two women both identified as Jane Doe, say the banks should have seen evidence of sex trafficking by Epstein, the high-flying financier who killed himself in jail in 2019 while facing criminal charges.

