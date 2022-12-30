Judge temporarily blocks California fast food wages law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A judge has temporarily blocked the state of California from implementing a landmark new law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for fast food workers in the state. The Sacramento County Superior Court judge’s order came Friday in response to a lawsuit from restaurant industry groups. Those groups are trying to overturn the law by seeking a referendum on the November 2024 ballot. State officials will likely determine by the end of January whether voters will ultimately weigh in on the law, which was scheduled to take effect Sunday. Even if the law takes effect shortly, workers aren’t expected to see any immediate pay increases.

