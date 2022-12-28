US officials criticize Ethiopian report on Boeing Max crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. crash investigators say Ethiopian authorities aren’t considering all the possible causes of a deadly 2019 crash involving a Boeing 737 Max. The U.S. National Transportation Board agrees that a key flight-control system on the plane malfunctioned. But it says pilots might have recovered if they had properly used other means of manually controlling the plane. The U.S. officials also say that Ethiopian Airlines failed to train pilots to respond when the nose of the plane pitches down unexpectedly. The U.S. safety board took the unusual step of releasing its findings Tuesday after Ethiopia’s accident-investigation agency declined to include them in a final report issued last week.

