States banking big bucks as Fed attempts to fight inflation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — States across the U.S. built big budget surpluses as inflation helped drive up their revenues from income and sales taxes. Now the Federal Reserve’s efforts to fight inflation are helping states earn even more. Many states are earning millions of dollars off their surpluses because of rising interest rates. As state legislatures prepare for their 2023 sessions, some governors and lawmakers are proposing to tap into those surpluses for tax cuts or greater spending on priorities such as infrastructure and education. Financial experts warn that states ultimately could see tax revenues drop if the Fed’s efforts to slow the economy are successful.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.