Serbs put up new roadblocks as tensions soar in Kosovo

MITROVICA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbs have erected more roadblocks in northern Kosovo and defied international demands to remove those placed earlier. The move on Tuesday came a day after Serbia put its troops near the border on a high level of combat readiness. The new barriers made of heavily loaded trucks were put up on Tuesday in Mitrovica. The northern Kosovo town is divided between Kosovo Serbs and ethnic Albanians who make up the majority in Kosovo as a whole. It is the first time since a recent crisis started that Serbs have blocked streets in one of the main towns. Barricades had been set on roads leading to the Kosovo-Serbia border until now.

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC and SYLEJMAN KLLOKOQI Associated Press

