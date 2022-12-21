Eni, Total announce sizeable new gas discovery off Cyprus
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ energy ministry says a consortium made up of energy companies Eni of Italy and France’s Total is expediting plans to develop natural gas deposits following the discovery of a third field containing 2-3 trillion cubic feet of the hydrocarbon inside the same licensed exploration area. The ministry announced the discovery Wednesday at the “Zeus-1” well some 162 kilometers (100 miles) inside Block 6 off Cyprus’ southern coastline. The field is located just 5 kilometers (3 miles) west of the “Cronos-1” well where the consortium announced in August an estimated 2.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.