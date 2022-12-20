Spurred by regulators, 3M to phase out “forever chemicals”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chemical and consumer products maker 3M will phase out the manufacturing of so-called “forever chemicals” and try to get them out of all their products within two years. The announcement Tuesday comes after U.S. environmental regulators in August designated the chemicals — used in cookware, carpets and firefighting foams — as hazardous substances under the so-called Superfund law. Studies have shown that exposure to polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, may lead to cancer or other health problems, including damage to organs. Chemical and other industrial companies have been sued frequently in recent years for downplaying the dangers of the chemicals.

