Cyprus: Plant to process Israeli gas for export an option

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ energy minister says a pipeline conveying Israeli natural gas to the island nation where it would be liquefied for export by ship is an option the government is weighing on how to get east Mediterranean gas to Europe and elsewhere amid the energy crisis prompted by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Minister Natasa Pilides said Monday the Cyprus government is mulling licensing requests from energy company Energean on moving ahead with the plan. Pilides told the Associated Press “this is a very possible new scenario,” that is less costlier and more feasible than more unwieldy EastMed concept envisioning a pipeline connecting east Mediterranean gas deposits to Europe.

