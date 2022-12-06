For Trump, tax fraud case just one of several legal problems

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York jury has convicted Donald Trump’s company of tax fraud. Tuesday’s verdict could damage the Republican politically and adds to an already long list of legal headaches as he mounts another run for president. Although Trump was not personally charged in the Manhattan district attorney’s tax case against the Trump Organization, he faces other inquiries. They include a criminal investigation over top secret documents found at his Florida estate, probes in Georgia and Washington into his efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and more probes in New York. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

