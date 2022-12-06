Florida lawmakers set to meet on ailing insurance market
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature will meet next week for a special session on property insurance and property tax relief in the wake of damage caused by Hurricane Ian. The leaders of the Florida House and Senate on Tuesday issued the proclamation convening the Legislature from Dec. 12 to 16. Lawmakers will be tasked with reforming elements of the state’s troubled property insurance market, providing tax or other financial relief related to damage from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, and creating a toll credit program for frequent Florida commuters. The session comes as Florida’s property insurance market has struggled under billions of dollars in losses, rising prices for consumers and insurer insolvencies.