Some University of California striking workers reach deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Postdoctoral scholars and academic researchers on Tuesday reached a tentative labor agreement with the University of California. But they’ll remain on strike in solidarity with thousands of graduate student workers at all 10 of the university system’s campuses. The union representing the scholars and researchers said the deal would provide “substantial wage increases that address cost of living.” The agreement must be ratified in a vote by members. The postdoctoral employees and researchers make up about 12,000 of the 48,000 union members who walked off the job three weeks ago. About 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants, tutors and researchers are bargaining separately and remain on strike.

