Millennial Money: 4 reasons for thrift store gifts this year
KELSEY SHEEHY of NerdWallet
Thrifting is hot, and Goodwill finds are cool again. But while we’re thrilled to find the perfect throwback tee for our own closet, gifting used goods still carries a stigma for some. It shouldn’t. Secondhand gifts are better for your wallet, your community and the environment. Buying a thrifted sweatshirt, jacket or vase keeps it from landing in a heap at the dump. And even with rising prices, buying secondhand is almost always less expensive than buying new. Most vintage shops and thrift stores are small businesses or nonprofit organizations, too, so gifts purchased there contribute to local jobs, businesses and community causes.