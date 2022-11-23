Plea hearing scheduled in ‘Gasland’ drilling pollution case

MONTROSE, Pa. (AP) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for next week in the case of a natural gas driller facing felony charges in Pennsylvania over allegations it polluted a small community’s drinking water. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. will appear in Susquehanna County Court on Tuesday. That’s according to online court records. Coterra’s corporate predecessor, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., was charged with drilling faulty gas wells that leaked flammable methane into residential water supplies in Dimock and surrounding communities. Dimock drew national notoriety after residents were filmed lighting their tap water on fire in the 2010 documentary “Gasland.”

