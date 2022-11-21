Greek economic growth seen lower in 2023 amid energy woes

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s budget shows the economy is expected to grow by 1.8% next year, slightly lower than the figures predicted last month as higher energy costs and inflation take a toll. The final 2023 budget submitted to parliament on Monday is the first Greece has posted in 12 years that is free of the direct scrutiny it had been under by European lenders during its financial crisis. Next year’s economic growth figures are slightly lower than the 2.1% predicted last month. However, the budget sees somewhat improved growth this year, at 5.6%, compared to the 5.3% that had been predicted in the draft budget.

