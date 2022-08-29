Walmart seeks to dismiss lawsuit by FTC over money transfers

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission that accused the retailer of allowing its money transfer services to be used by scam artists, calling it an “egregious instance of agency overreach.” In its lawsuit filed in June, the FTC alleged that for years, Walmart failed to properly secure the money transfer services offered at its stores, stealing “hundreds of millions of dollars” from customers. In a 41-page filing Monday, the nation’s largest retailer said the agency lacks “constitutionally valid authority to sue for money or injunctive relief.” Walmart also argued that the agency is trying to contort a regulation that was aimed to go after telemarketers and those who actively help them, but that Walmart is neither.

